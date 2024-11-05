Umerov confirmed the first combat encounter between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and North Korean soldiers

Ukrainian fighters have already participated in a clash with North Korean soldiers who were transferred to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Currently, such battles are not systematic.
Points of attention
- The first combat clash between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation has been confirmed.
- North Korea's participation in the war against Ukraine is not yet systematic, but new clashes are expected.
- According to Umerov, the number of North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region may increase to 15,000.
- The hostilities in Ukraine became the largest land war in Europe since World War II.
- The first direct intervention of a foreign army in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine was recorded in the Kursk region.
Umerov told the details of the battle between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the soldiers of the DPRK
As reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umyerov, such a clash can be considered as the official beginning of North Korea's participation in the war against Ukraine.
But Umerov specified that the participation of North Korean soldiers in battles is not yet systematic.
According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, since the North Korean troops were disguised as Buryats and mixed with the Russian occupiers, the exact number of victims and prisoners must be verified before making accurate statements.
Rustem Umyerov noted that five North Korean battalions, each of which has about 3,000 servicemen, will operate on the front of about one and a half thousand kilometers.
Thus, the number of North Koreans in the Kursk region may increase to 15,000.
The first clash between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and North Korean soldiers took place in the Kursk region
As noted, a high-ranking representative of Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the military actions, but refused to provide specific information about the first combat clash between the troops of Ukraine and North Korea.
He said that this happened in the Kursk region of Russia, where Ukraine controls about 600 square meters. km of territory, or a little more of what it previously held after the summer invasion.
