Umerov confirmed the first combat encounter between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and North Korean soldiers

Ukrainian fighters have already participated in a clash with North Korean soldiers who were transferred to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Currently, such battles are not systematic.

As reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umyerov, such a clash can be considered as the official beginning of North Korea's participation in the war against Ukraine.

But Umerov specified that the participation of North Korean soldiers in battles is not yet systematic.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, since the North Korean troops were disguised as Buryats and mixed with the Russian occupiers, the exact number of victims and prisoners must be verified before making accurate statements.

We are recording contact with North Korean forces, but we believe there will be more encounters in the coming weeks and we will analyze and address them accordingly. Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Rustem Umyerov noted that five North Korean battalions, each of which has about 3,000 servicemen, will operate on the front of about one and a half thousand kilometers.

Thus, the number of North Koreans in the Kursk region may increase to 15,000.

The duration of the Russian exercises was a month, but now it has been reduced to a few days or a week, so that the North Korean troops can take part in combat operations, Umerov added.

As noted, a high-ranking representative of Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the military actions, but refused to provide specific information about the first combat clash between the troops of Ukraine and North Korea.

So far we are not talking about large connections. But the first clashes — yes, they happened — said the source.

He said that this happened in the Kursk region of Russia, where Ukraine controls about 600 square meters. km of territory, or a little more of what it previously held after the summer invasion.