Unidentified drones circled over a nuclear submarine base in France — the military opened fire

On the evening of December 4, unidentified drones were spotted over the Ile-Long naval base in France.
Points of attention
Drones violate airspace over military base in France
This base is located on the edge of Brest harbor in the Brittany region and is home to the nuclear-powered missile submarines of the French nuclear deterrent force.
The French military responded by launching an anti-drone operation. The Marine battalion responsible for the base's security opened fire on the drones.
"Any flight over a military base in our country is prohibited. I approve of the interception by our military personnel at the Ile-Long base. The investigation is ongoing," said Catherine Vautrin, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs of France.
She added that the origin of these drones has not yet been established.
The Ile-Long base is guarded by 120 gendarmes working in coordination with the Marines. The base provides maintenance for four French submarines, at least one of which is permanently at sea to ensure nuclear deterrence.
