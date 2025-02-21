Unimportant in negotiations. Trump again lashed out at Zelenskyy with reproaches

US President Donald Trump again criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 21. In particular, he stated that he does not consider his presence at negotiations and meetings to end the Russian-Ukrainian war mandatory.

Trump criticizes Zelenskyy again

Trump says he had "very good" discussions with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which he did not have with Ukraine.

"They don't have any cards in their hand, but they are playing a tough game. We will not allow this to continue," he said.

At the same time, the US president does not consider Volodymyr Zelenskyy important enough to be present at the meetings.

I've been watching him for years, and I've watched him negotiate without cards. He has no cards. And it's sickening. It's just boring. I've had enough... He's been going to meetings for three years, and he's not getting anything done. So, to be honest, I don't think it's very important to be in meetings. He's very difficult to make deals with. Donald Trump President of the United States

At the same time, it is unclear what meetings over the past three years he was referring to.

When host Brian Kilmeade said Putin was to blame for the war, Trump responded that he was “tired of hearing it.” But he eventually acknowledged Russia’s responsibility for the attack, though he also placed blame on Zelensky and the Biden administration.

Russia attacked, but they had no reason to attack, he (Putin, — ed.) could have refused. All this dragged on for years, there was no reason for him to invade there. This should not have happened. Share

This statement came after the host repeatedly tried to make it clear whether Trump agreed that Moscow had launched an unfounded invasion.

In response, the president gave his usual speech, saying that Russia would not have invaded if he had been in office. He said that his predecessor had negotiated with Russia incorrectly.

"Biden said the wrong things. And Zelensky said the wrong things," Trump said, adding that it was supposedly easy to talk Russia out of war.

Trump also called US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant's trip to Kyiv last week a "waste of time." He was supposed to sign an agreement on access to mineral resources, but the Ukrainian side rejected the offer because it did not include guarantees of future security.

Donald Trump also criticized European leaders, saying French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer "did nothing" to end the war. Share

He called Macron a good friend and Starmer a nice guy. But he also noted that "Russia only came to the negotiating table thanks to me."