US President Donald Trump again criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 21. In particular, he stated that he does not consider his presence at negotiations and meetings to end the Russian-Ukrainian war mandatory.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump criticizes Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the perceived unimportance of his presence in negotiations with Russia to end the war.
- Trump expresses disagreement with Zelenskyy and Biden's strategies in handling the conflict with Russia.
- Trump attributes Russia's willingness to negotiate to his own influence, while criticizing European leaders' lack of action.
Trump criticizes Zelenskyy again
Trump says he had "very good" discussions with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which he did not have with Ukraine.
"They don't have any cards in their hand, but they are playing a tough game. We will not allow this to continue," he said.
At the same time, the US president does not consider Volodymyr Zelenskyy important enough to be present at the meetings.
At the same time, it is unclear what meetings over the past three years he was referring to.
When host Brian Kilmeade said Putin was to blame for the war, Trump responded that he was “tired of hearing it.” But he eventually acknowledged Russia’s responsibility for the attack, though he also placed blame on Zelensky and the Biden administration.
This statement came after the host repeatedly tried to make it clear whether Trump agreed that Moscow had launched an unfounded invasion.
In response, the president gave his usual speech, saying that Russia would not have invaded if he had been in office. He said that his predecessor had negotiated with Russia incorrectly.
"Biden said the wrong things. And Zelensky said the wrong things," Trump said, adding that it was supposedly easy to talk Russia out of war.
Trump also called US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant's trip to Kyiv last week a "waste of time." He was supposed to sign an agreement on access to mineral resources, but the Ukrainian side rejected the offer because it did not include guarantees of future security.
He called Macron a good friend and Starmer a nice guy. But he also noted that "Russia only came to the negotiating table thanks to me."
This statement came against the backdrop of planned meetings in Washington with Macron on February 24 and with Starmer on February 27. The talks will take place at a time when European leaders are looking for answers to the question of what security guarantees they can provide to Ukraine.
