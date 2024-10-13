Unknown drones are monitoring the US military base — what is known

For several nights, the US military has reported "mysterious violations of restricted airspace" over important US national security facilities.

What drones can monitor US bases

According to the publication, US senior official Kelly noted that "the show usually starts about 45 minutes after sunset."

The first spotted drone was about 6 meters long, moving at a speed of more than 160 km/h at an altitude of 900 to 1200 meters.

The drones were flying south across the Chesapeake Bay toward Norfolk, home of SEAL Team Six and the world's largest military port, Norfolk Station.

The military could not determine whether the drones belonged to hobbyists or enemy forces, and even suggested that Russia or China might be behind it, testing the US response.

Under current law, the military is not allowed to shoot down drones near bases unless they pose an immediate threat. Because of this, the military had limited options for action, although some lawmakers called for "greater freedom of action."

These incidents caught the attention of President Joe Biden and became a topic of discussion at a White House meeting. The Pentagon, the FBI and other agencies tried to find explanations and ways to respond to the threat, the publication writes. Share

This is not the first time that drones have been monitoring US military bases

As the publication notes, in October 2023, five drones were spotted over a nuclear facility in Nevada, which disappeared a few days later, leaving the question of their purpose unanswered.

In January 2024, a swarm of drones was spotted near Edwards Air Force Base in California, which also raised concerns. Officials confirmed that similar incidents have been happening near the base for several months.