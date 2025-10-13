Over 10,000 targets hit and 3,000 confirmed enemy casualties are the results of the SBS Group for 12 days in October.
Points of attention
- In October, the SBS Group recorded over 10,000 hits on Russian army targets and 3,000 confirmed enemy hits.
- The work of the SBS is based on a targeted damage system, where each element cooperates in a coordinated manner to effectively neutralize targets.
- Every 2 minutes, an enemy target burns, and every 6 minutes, one enemy is destroyed or maimed.
The USF announced the results of combat work for October
Every day we demonstrate coordinated, technologically supported work that produces a tangible effect. Our approach is a targeted destruction system, where each element works in a single logic of detecting and destroying targets.
The data is confirmed, recorded and verified. Statistics are available on the online scoreboard from SBS.
