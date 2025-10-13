Unmanned systems forces hit over 10,000 Russian army targets in October
Ukraine
Unmanned systems forces hit over 10,000 Russian army targets in October

Forces of unmanned systems
The USF
Over 10,000 targets hit and 3,000 confirmed enemy casualties are the results of the SBS Group for 12 days in October.

  • In October, the SBS Group recorded over 10,000 hits on Russian army targets and 3,000 confirmed enemy hits.
  • The work of the SBS is based on a targeted damage system, where each element cooperates in a coordinated manner to effectively neutralize targets.
  • Every 2 minutes, an enemy target burns, and every 6 minutes, one enemy is destroyed or maimed.

The USF announced the results of combat work for October

Every day we demonstrate coordinated, technologically supported work that produces a tangible effect. Our approach is a targeted destruction system, where each element works in a single logic of detecting and destroying targets.

Every 2 minutes of October, an enemy target is on fire. Every 6 minutes, one worm is destroyed or crippled. The SBS Group has surpassed 3,000 confirmed enemy kills/hits and 10,000 targets hit in 12 and a half days of October. Eyes and Sting are a wormy horror.

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces

The data is confirmed, recorded and verified. Statistics are available on the online scoreboard from SBS.

