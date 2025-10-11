In the Donetsk direction, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit MLRS and five Russian tanks.

USF destroyed 5 Russian tanks and MLRS in Donetsk region

In the Donetsk direction, operators of the 427th separate regiment of unmanned systems "RAROG" stopped the enemy's assault actions by hitting tanks, thereby depriving the infantry groups of cover and making further offensive impossible.

The SBS separately noted a successful strike on the BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket system while firing at Ukrainian positions.

Thanks to coordinated actions, the volley of fire was interrupted and the combat vehicle was destroyed.