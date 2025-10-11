In the Donetsk direction, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit MLRS and five Russian tanks.
Points of attention
- Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces in Donetsk region successfully hit a multiple launch rocket system and five Russian tanks, halting enemy assault actions.
- The strikes by Unmanned Systems Forces disrupted the enemy's offensive on certain front sections, providing the Defense Forces with tactical advantages.
- A successful strike on the Grad MLRS resulted in the destruction of the combat vehicle and interruption of the volley of fire, weakening the enemy's offensive potential.
In the Donetsk direction, operators of the 427th separate regiment of unmanned systems "RAROG" stopped the enemy's assault actions by hitting tanks, thereby depriving the infantry groups of cover and making further offensive impossible.
The SBS separately noted a successful strike on the BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket system while firing at Ukrainian positions.
Thanks to coordinated actions, the volley of fire was interrupted and the combat vehicle was destroyed.
