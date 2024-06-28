US ambassador to China accused Beijing of helping Russia in war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

US ambassador to China accused Beijing of helping Russia in war against Ukraine

Flag of China
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

The US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said that Beijing is helping the Kremlin in its criminal war against Ukraine and is by no means taking a neutral position.

Points of attention

  • US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns claims that Beijing is actively helping Russia in its criminal war against Ukraine.
  • China provides technology and maintains economic ties with Russia, which confirms its position in the conflict.
  • China is demanding that the EU lift sanctions against its companies in response to tough restrictions on the sale of goods to the Russian Federation.
  • The European Union, in its turn, faces China's negative reaction to the imposed sanctions.

The US ambassador accuses China of helping Russia in the war against Ukraine

According to Burns, despite the declaration of neutrality, Beijing provides the Kremlin with technologies. It continues to maintain economic ties with the aggressor country throughout the entire time since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

He also added that the Russian invasion, now in its third year, has become an "existential crisis" in Europe.

We consider it a big mistake to allow Chinese companies to send thousands of components, technological components, microprocessors and nitrocellulose to Russia to strengthen and strengthen the defense industrial base of the Russian Federation for this brutal war. China is not neutral, but actually took the side of Russia in this war, — said Burns.

China demands that the EU lift sanctions against its own companies

China calls on the EU leadership to lift sanctions against Chinese companies.

The 14th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions included several companies located in Hong Kong, as well as two global satellite giants.

The EU introduced strict restrictions on the sale of "dual-use goods and technologies" that can be used to "strengthen the Russian defence and security sector."

On Tuesday, June 25, Beijing hit back — Chinese officials said they oppose "unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law" and sent "stern notes" to the EU.

The development of normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian businesses is not directed against any third party, said Mao Ning, spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China outrages after EU decides to impose fees on Chinese electric cars from July 4
China
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China rejects US allegations of supporting Russia's military industry
China
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Japan imposes sanctions on Chinese companies for supporting Russia
China and Japan

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?