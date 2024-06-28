US ambassador to China accused Beijing of helping Russia in war against Ukraine

The US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said that Beijing is helping the Kremlin in its criminal war against Ukraine and is by no means taking a neutral position.
The US ambassador accuses China of helping Russia in the war against Ukraine
According to Burns, despite the declaration of neutrality, Beijing provides the Kremlin with technologies. It continues to maintain economic ties with the aggressor country throughout the entire time since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.
He also added that the Russian invasion, now in its third year, has become an "existential crisis" in Europe.
China demands that the EU lift sanctions against its own companies
China calls on the EU leadership to lift sanctions against Chinese companies.
The 14th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions included several companies located in Hong Kong, as well as two global satellite giants.
The EU introduced strict restrictions on the sale of "dual-use goods and technologies" that can be used to "strengthen the Russian defence and security sector."
On Tuesday, June 25, Beijing hit back — Chinese officials said they oppose "unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law" and sent "stern notes" to the EU.
