The US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said that Beijing is helping the Kremlin in its criminal war against Ukraine and is by no means taking a neutral position.

According to Burns, despite the declaration of neutrality, Beijing provides the Kremlin with technologies. It continues to maintain economic ties with the aggressor country throughout the entire time since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

He also added that the Russian invasion, now in its third year, has become an "existential crisis" in Europe.

We consider it a big mistake to allow Chinese companies to send thousands of components, technological components, microprocessors and nitrocellulose to Russia to strengthen and strengthen the defense industrial base of the Russian Federation for this brutal war. China is not neutral, but actually took the side of Russia in this war, — said Burns. Share

China demands that the EU lift sanctions against its own companies

China calls on the EU leadership to lift sanctions against Chinese companies.

The 14th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions included several companies located in Hong Kong, as well as two global satellite giants.

The EU introduced strict restrictions on the sale of "dual-use goods and technologies" that can be used to "strengthen the Russian defence and security sector."

On Tuesday, June 25, Beijing hit back — Chinese officials said they oppose "unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law" and sent "stern notes" to the EU.