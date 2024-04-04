US analyst group says Russia sharply changing its army tactics in war against Ukraine

American analysts record an increase in the number and scale of mechanised ground assaults on some regions of the Ukrainian front.

What is happening on the battlefield in Ukraine

The ISW team reports a significant increase in Russian mechanised assaults across the battle theatre.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders may increase the overall pace of their offensive operations in Ukraine.

What is essential to understand is that the rapid escalation of Russian mechanised assaults is coinciding with the increase in missile strikes and drone strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.

The Russian military can intensify strikes in order to put further pressure on the Ukrainian command to deploy air defense systems outside the borders of the front, so that it is safer for itself to strengthen aviation operations in order to support ground operations. Share

Is it difficult for AFU to maintain its defence amid a lack of Western weapons?

As American analysts learned from their sources in the Armed Forces, the insufficient and late arrival of new Western systems in Ukraine gives the Russian soldiers the opportunity to adapt to them and smooth out the probable operational advantages that these systems could provide to the Ukrainian troops in another case.

In addition, the ISW team cites a new story from Politico that was published on April 3.

In it, journalists collected the opinions of high-ranking Ukrainian officers who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the latter, new Western systems arrive too late and in insufficient numbers to have the most effective operational impact on the battlefield.