US analyst group states Ukraine counters Russia, using mostly domestic produced weapons

As American analysts note, Ukraine has learned to counter the Russian Federation with the help of a small amount of weapons, primarily of its own production.

According to the American Institute for the Study of War, Ukraine's strikes on objects on the territory of Russia are part of Kyiv's campaign to degrade industries that support Russian military efforts and the military potential deployed in the Russian rear.

The DIU chief, Kyrylo Budanov, does not hide that his team intends to counter future Russian offensive operations by continuing to strike Russian military facilities on the territory of Russia.

The diu plans to strike Russia's defense industrial base (DIB) and critical military facilities, such as airfields and command and headquarters posts, in response to a projected Russian offensive in the summer of 2024, the ISW team emphasises. Share

According to the chief of Ukrainian intelligence, these strikes are intended to show that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, cannot "protect the [Russian] population from war."

Ukraine's attacks on military targets in Russia will continue

As Kyrylo Budanov noted, the GUR has developed a plan, the fundamental goal of which is to reduce the military potential of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

We (the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine — ed.) proposed a plan to reduce the Russian potential. It covers many aspects, such as the military industry ... critical military facilities, their airfields, and their command and control centres. Kyrylo Budanov DIU chief

He believes that shortly, there will be even more cross-border attacks by Russian volunteer forces inside Russia with the support of Ukrainian intelligence, as well as more drone attacks.