US approves $322 million arms sale to Ukraine
US Department of Defense
HAWK Phase III
Читати українською

The U.S. Department of Defense and the State Department have approved the sale of two military aid packages to Ukraine for $322 million. The first includes HAWK Phase III anti-aircraft systems. The second involves the supply of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

Points of attention

  • The US has approved a $322 million arms sale to Ukraine, including HAWK Phase III anti-aircraft systems and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to improve Ukraine's defense capabilities.
  • The sale will contribute to US foreign policy and national security objectives by enhancing Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats with a more robust air defense capability.

The US approved the sale of weapons to Ukraine: what is known

This was reported by the Pentagon press service.

The State Department has approved a potential sale to the Government of Ukraine of approximately $172 million in foreign military equipment, including the HAWK Phase III missile system, support systems, and related equipment. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has provided the necessary certification, notifying Congress.

The Pentagon noted that this sale will contribute to US foreign policy and national security objectives by improving Ukraine's ability to ensure its own defense.

The sale will enhance Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats by further equipping it for self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust air defense capability. Ukraine will have no difficulty integrating these goods and services into its armed forces.

In addition, the State Department has approved a potential sale of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and maintenance, repair, and overhaul equipment and related equipment abroad to the Government of Ukraine for approximately $150 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has provided the necessary certification, notifying Congress.

On July 14, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Rutte, President Trump said that the United States will produce weapons for Ukraine. European countries will pay for it. The United States will also allow the shipment of Patriot air defense systems. According to the Secretary General of the military-political bloc, Mark Rutte, as part of the agreement, Kyiv may receive a large number of air defense systems, missiles, and ammunition.

