US Army Strikes Powerful Strikes Against ISIS

The US military has launched a large-scale special operation that has targeted dozens of Islamic State targets in Syria. It is important to understand that these actions were carried out in response to an attack on US personnel.
Points of attention
- Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth confirmed strikes on ISIS militants, infrastructure, and other important terrorist targets in the operation.
- Syrian government expressed full support for the US operation against ISIS. Donald Trump emphasized the seriousness of the US strikes.
The US is attacking ISIS again
As mentioned earlier, in recent months, a coalition of countries led by the United States has carried out powerful air strikes and ground operations in Syria.
The key targets of this mission are suspected members of the Islamic State.
Recently, suspected ISIS militants killed American service members in Syria.
After that, US President Donald Trump publicly announced that the country was preparing for revenge.
According to Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, the US military struck ISIS militants, infrastructure, and other important terrorist targets.
It is also known that this operation was called "HAWKEYE STRIKE".
According to the head of the White House, the Syrian government fully supported this operation.
Donald Trump also stressed that the US was striking back "very seriously."
