US claims to have destroyed over 100 Iranian warships

The commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Brad Cooper, announced on Monday that since the start of the military operation "Epic Fury" on February 28, the US armed forces have destroyed more than 100 ships of the Iranian navy.

US destroys over 100 Iranian ships

Cooper announced this on the social network X.

For 16 days, we have been delivering devastating strikes deep inside Iran. Last Friday, we launched precision strikes on Kharq Island, destroying 90 Iranian military sites, including naval mine storage sites, missile sites, and other military infrastructure. Share

According to him, the US Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps have flown more than 6,000 combat missions.

We have destroyed over 100 Iranian naval vessels. Our work is not done yet. We will continue to rapidly deny Iran the ability to threaten freedom of navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Update from CENTCOM Commander on Operation Epic Fury: pic.twitter.com/oGJ3QJBz5o — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 16, 2026

Cooper said the US military remains focused on destroying Iranian ballistic missiles, drones, naval threats and destroying the manufacturing base.