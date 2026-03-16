US claims to have destroyed over 100 Iranian warships
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World
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US claims to have destroyed over 100 Iranian warships

U.S. Central Command
Iranian ships
Читати українською

The commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Brad Cooper, announced on Monday that since the start of the military operation "Epic Fury" on February 28, the US armed forces have destroyed more than 100 ships of the Iranian navy.

Points of attention

  • The US Central Command reports the destruction of more than 100 Iranian warships as part of the military operation “Epic Fury”.
  • US armed forces have conducted over 6,000 combat missions targeting Iranian military facilities and infrastructure.

US destroys over 100 Iranian ships

Cooper announced this on the social network X.

For 16 days, we have been delivering devastating strikes deep inside Iran. Last Friday, we launched precision strikes on Kharq Island, destroying 90 Iranian military sites, including naval mine storage sites, missile sites, and other military infrastructure.

According to him, the US Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps have flown more than 6,000 combat missions.

We have destroyed over 100 Iranian naval vessels. Our work is not done yet. We will continue to rapidly deny Iran the ability to threaten freedom of navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Cooper said the US military remains focused on destroying Iranian ballistic missiles, drones, naval threats and destroying the manufacturing base.

According to him, Iran's military potential is weakening, while the US's "continues to grow."

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