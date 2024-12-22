US cruiser shoots down American fighter jet with "friendly fire" — details

A US cruiser accidentally shot down a US fighter-bomber over the Red Sea on December 22. It was the most serious incident in more than a year of US operations against Yemen's Houthi rebels.
US plane shot down by "friendly fire" over the Red Sea
As noted, as a result of the incident, which the US military is calling "friendly fire", two US Navy pilots were forced to eject. They were found alive, but one of them received minor injuries.
According to US Central Command, the F/A-18 was shot down immediately after takeoff from the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman.
It is not known exactly how the USS Gettysburg could have mistakenly identified the F/A-18 as a hostile target, given that ships in a battle group typically use integrated radar and radio communications systems.
Central Command explained that on the eve of the incident, US ships and aircraft destroyed several Houthi drones and one anti-ship cruise missile.
Since October 2023, when the war between Israel and Hamas began in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis have attacked about 100 merchant ships using missiles and drones.
The Red Sea Corridor has become dangerous
The incident of the downing of the American plane demonstrates the growing danger in the Red Sea corridor due to constant attacks by the Houthis on shipping, even with the region being patrolled by international military forces from the United States and Europe.
In October, the United States announced its intention to maintain a military presence in the Red Sea.
Together with a coalition of allies, they are working to ensure the safety of civilian vessels from attacks by Iranian-backed militants.
