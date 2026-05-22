US Director of National Intelligence Gabbard resigns
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US Director of National Intelligence Gabbard resigns

Gabbard
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Source:  Fox News

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is leaving her position in US President Donald Trump's cabinet, citing her husband's serious diagnosis.

Points of attention

  • Tulsi Gabbard resigns as US Director of National Intelligence due to her husband's serious illness.
  • During her leadership, Tulsi Gabbard downsized the agency, saving taxpayers over $700 million annually and eliminated DEI programs.
  • Gabbard initiated the declassification of over half a million government documents, including those related to investigations and assassinations.

Gabbard resigns from Trump's cabinet

Gabbard informed Donald Trump of her decision during a personal meeting in the Oval Office on May 22.

Her last day in the position at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is expected to be June 30, 2026.

In her official resignation letter, the official explained that she was forced to resign from public service to support her husband, Abraham, who was recently diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.

He has remained steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, through numerous political campaigns, and now in this position. His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to fight this challenge alone while I continue to serve in this demanding and time-consuming position.

She added that she is fully committed to ensuring a smooth and thorough transition of power in the coming weeks so that the White House team does not experience any disruption in leadership.

While serving as director of intelligence for the past year and a half, Tulsi Gabbard has initiated a major reorganization of the intelligence community.

In particular, she managed to reduce the size of the agency, which saved taxpayers more than $700 million a year, and also eliminated DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs in the intelligence service.

In addition, under her leadership, over half a million pages of government documents were declassified.

Among them are materials from the investigation into Trump's alleged collusion with Russia ("Crossfire"), as well as documents regarding the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy.

Gabbard also created the first-ever "Arms Task Force" to expose abuses by the previous Biden administration.

In the security sphere, her department has strengthened migration control — in 2025, the National Counterterrorism Center prevented more than 10,000 people associated with narcoterrorism from entering the country.

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