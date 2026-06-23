US ends naval blockade of Iran
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World
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US ends naval blockade of Iran

Donald Trump
Trump says Iran has fulfilled one of his main conditions
Читати українською

American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that the United States is ending the naval blockade of Iran, as official Tehran has fully and unconditionally agreed to the highest level of nuclear inspections.

Points of attention

  • The White House chief emphasizes keeping the Strait of Hormuz open while ships remain in position in case the blockade needs to be reinstated, citing a low probability of such a scenario.
  • The decision marks a significant development in US-Iran relations and nuclear diplomacy, reflecting a shift in strategy towards ensuring transparency and compliance in Iran's nuclear activities.

Trump says Iran has fulfilled one of his main conditions

Amidst recent events in the Middle East, the head of the White House began to complain about the large amount of fake news that allegedly tries to negate the "US victory."

Despite this, he assured that official Tehran "has fully and unconditionally agreed to the highest level of nuclear inspections for a long time to come (forever!!!)."

Trump believes this will ensure "nuclear honesty."

If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations! In light of this and other significant concessions from Iran, I have agreed to keep the Strait of Hormuz OPEN by lifting the naval blockade.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Interestingly, the White House chief also warned that all ships remain in their positions in case the blockade needs to be renewed.

According to him, the probability of such a scenario is very low.

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