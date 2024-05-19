US general names most important conclusions from Russia's war against Ukraine
US general names most important conclusions from Russia's war against Ukraine

Christopher Cavoli
Читати українською
Source:  Voice of America

The Commander of NATO's forces in Europe, US Army, General Christopher Cavoli, has named three most important conclusions for Western allies from the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

What conclusions should the US and NATO draw from the war in Ukraine

It is noted that during a discussion at the Washington Center "Atlantic Council" Cavoli emphasised that the first main lesson of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine is the need to achieve a quick victory at the beginning of the conflict and prevent the scenario of prolonging the war.

It is necessary to develop a sufficient number of capacities, to achieve a high level of training in order to be the first to win from the very beginning. Because from what we see in Ukraine, if this is not done in a confrontation with such a big adversary as Russia, it can end in a protracted struggle, said the commander of NATO forces in Europe.

The American general emphasised that a prolonged confrontation requires a significant amount of resources, personnel and technical personnel, reserve systems for the mobilisation of additional equipment, as well as readiness for the fact that the path to victory will be long and difficult.

How drones have changed the way we look at war strategy

Cavoli considers the second lesson to be the ability to quickly learn tactical lessons.

According to him, although the use of the third dimension in warfare is not new, the widespread use of drones on the battlefield is a new factor that must be taken into account.

Anyone can launch something into the air and it will affect the situation in the air. This is a factor that we have to face now. And we see how important this factor is on both sides of the war in Ukraine,’ Cavoli notes.

Another lesson Cavoli cites is the importance of the relationship between military and civilian commanders.

A strong civilian command with good intentions can inspire the country, engage constructively with the military command, and improve results on the battlefield, he says.




