US lifts sanctions against former Sberbank top manager

The US Treasury Department has updated its sanctions list. Journalists immediately noted that a former high-ranking executive of Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, was removed from the list.

What is known about the new decision of the US Treasury Department?

What is important to understand is that Oleksandr Buriko was removed from the list of sanctioned persons.

She previously worked as Senior Vice President and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Buriko was sanctioned in May 2022.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the US Treasury Department expanded the so-called "blacklist." It was then that 8 top managers of the Russian Sberbank were added to it.

According to American authorities, these measures were intended to limit the bank's ability to financially support Russia's war against Ukraine.

In addition, it is noted that Sberbank itself continues to be subject to US sanctions imposed in April 2022.

They include freezing assets in the US and a ban on any business transactions with American companies and citizens.