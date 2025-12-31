Watch: Fuel tanks burn and explode in Rybinsk, Russia

On December 31, the Yaroslavl region of Russia was covered in a large-scale “bavovna”, which began after reports of an “unmanned danger”. At first, loud noises began to rumble explosions, later it became known about a fire at the Temp Plant in the city of Rybinsk.

A new noisy “bavovna” has begun in Rybinsk

On December 31, units of the Ministry of Defense and law enforcement agencies tried to shoot down Ukrainian strike drones in the Yaroslavl region.

According to local residents, powerful explosions thundered in Rybinsk.

Eyewitnesses also confirmed that the fuel tanks immediately caught fire.

Later, it became known that a tank farm in the Kopaevo neighborhood in Rybinsk had caught fire.

What is important to understand is that the Temp Plant is located there. This facility is part of the Rosrezerv system and is intended for fuel storage.

In the morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense began claiming that during the previous night, air defense systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed 86 Ukrainian UAVs:

56 drones were allegedly shot down over the Black Sea,

9 — over the Bryansk region,

8 — above Lipetsk,

5 — over the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation,

8 — over temporarily occupied Crimea.

It is worth noting that the Russian Ministry of Defense has not reported anything about the alleged downed drones in the Yaroslavl region.