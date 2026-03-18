US lifts sanctions on two Russians and 4 companies linked to Russia

The US Treasury Department announced the removal of several individuals and entities from its list of specially designated persons who were previously subject to sanctions in connection with Russia-related activities.

The US has lifted sanctions on several legal entities and individuals linked to Russia

This is stated in a statement from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department dated March 18.

The update to the list dated March 18, 2026, reports the removal of the following individuals:

Evgenia Sergeevna Tyurikova (also known as Dyatkova, Smirnova), Moscow, Russia;.

Boris Gennadievich Vorontsov, Moscow, Russia;

Among the legal entities and companies removed from the list:

TURKEN DIJITAL MATBAA TEKNOLOJILERI BILGISAYAR BILISIM KIRTASIYE FOTOGRAFCILIK SANAYI VE DIS TICARET LIMITED, Ankara, Turkey; founded in 2007

BSB GROUP INTERNET AND INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (BSB GROUP), Ankara, Turkey; founded in 2021.

FUTURIS FZE, Sharjah, UAE;

Berk Turken, Ankara, Turkey.

According to OFAC, removing these individuals and companies from the sanctions list reduces the risk of secondary sanctions and allows for the potential resumption of financial and commercial transactions with US companies.