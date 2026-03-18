US lifts sanctions on two Russians and 4 companies linked to Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

US lifts sanctions on two Russians and 4 companies linked to Russia

The US
Читати українською
Source:  Public

The US Treasury Department announced the removal of several individuals and entities from its list of specially designated persons who were previously subject to sanctions in connection with Russia-related activities.

Points of attention

  • The US Treasury Department has removed several individuals and entities from its list of specially designated persons who were previously sanctioned in connection with Russia-related activities.
  • The lifting of sanctions on two Russians and four companies reduces the risk of secondary sanctions and paves the way for potential collaboration between Russian and American businesses.

The US has lifted sanctions on several legal entities and individuals linked to Russia

This is stated in a statement from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department dated March 18.

The update to the list dated March 18, 2026, reports the removal of the following individuals:

  • Evgenia Sergeevna Tyurikova (also known as Dyatkova, Smirnova), Moscow, Russia;.

  • Boris Gennadievich Vorontsov, Moscow, Russia;

Among the legal entities and companies removed from the list:

  • TURKEN DIJITAL MATBAA TEKNOLOJILERI BILGISAYAR BILISIM KIRTASIYE FOTOGRAFCILIK SANAYI VE DIS TICARET LIMITED, Ankara, Turkey; founded in 2007

  • BSB GROUP INTERNET AND INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (BSB GROUP), Ankara, Turkey; founded in 2021.

  • FUTURIS FZE, Sharjah, UAE;

  • Berk Turken, Ankara, Turkey.

According to OFAC, removing these individuals and companies from the sanctions list reduces the risk of secondary sanctions and allows for the potential resumption of financial and commercial transactions with US companies.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US is not selling weapons to Russia and is not imposing sanctions against Ukraine — Rubio
Rubio
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kremlin unhappy with US decision to lift sanctions against Russian oil
Russia wanted more concessions from the US
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Follow the example of the US!". Szijjártó cynically called on the EU to lift sanctions on Russian oil
Szijjarto

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?