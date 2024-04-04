US names one condition for inviting Putin to G20 summit

The head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, reacted to the idea of inviting the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to the G20 summit, which will be held in Brazil.
The USA admits the possibility of inviting Putin to the G20 summit
As the head of the US State Department stated, inviting the Russian dictator to the summit is possible if the G20 member states reach a consensus on this issue.
He added that, as of today, "it is difficult to imagine how this can be useful and how a consensus can be reached among all members."
It is worth paying attention to the fact that the words of the American diplomat echo the recent statements of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Journalists learned about Brazil's plan for Putin
As Folha de S. Paulo found out, right now, the Brazilian authorities are doing everything possible to organise the arrival of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), to the country.
It is important to understand that the main obstacle to such a visit is the arrest warrant for the head of the Kremlin, because Brazil recognises the jurisdiction of the ICC and is therefore formally obliged to arrest the Russian dictator.
However, this does not stop the country's authorities, which have already begun negotiations with the United Nations to officially grant all state leaders immunity from prosecution during their visits abroad.
