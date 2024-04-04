US names one condition for inviting Putin to G20 summit

The head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, reacted to the idea of inviting the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to the G20 summit, which will be held in Brazil.

The USA admits the possibility of inviting Putin to the G20 summit

As the head of the US State Department stated, inviting the Russian dictator to the summit is possible if the G20 member states reach a consensus on this issue.

If there is a consensus among all the members and if it is useful, then yes, explained Anthony Blinken. Share

He added that, as of today, "it is difficult to imagine how this can be useful and how a consensus can be reached among all members."

The idea was never to eliminate Russia or Mr. Putin. Russia and Mr. Putin's actions and policies cause what is happening in Russia's relations with the "twenty" or "seven", with the whole world. Therefore, if policy changes, we do not rule anything out. The problem is that we currently have no evidence that policy is changing. Anthony Blinken US State Department chief

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the words of the American diplomat echo the recent statements of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Journalists learned about Brazil's plan for Putin

As Folha de S. Paulo found out, right now, the Brazilian authorities are doing everything possible to organise the arrival of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), to the country.

It is important to understand that the main obstacle to such a visit is the arrest warrant for the head of the Kremlin, because Brazil recognises the jurisdiction of the ICC and is therefore formally obliged to arrest the Russian dictator.

However, this does not stop the country's authorities, which have already begun negotiations with the United Nations to officially grant all state leaders immunity from prosecution during their visits abroad.