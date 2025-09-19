US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he and his team are trying to negotiate with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to return American troops to Bagram Air Base.
Points of attention
- While Trump accuses Biden of the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban, it was actually during Trump's administration that the agreement for complete troop withdrawal by May 1, 2021, was signed.
- The situation in Afghanistan remains complex, with the potential return of US troops highlighting the ongoing geopolitical challenges in the region.
Trump reveals his plans for Afghanistan
The head of the White House once again publicly criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the hasty withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.
He also added that he had "breaking news" on the matter.
Journalists draw attention to the fact that earlier information appeared in the Western press that the Taliban was allegedly interested in normalizing relations with the United States.
This is primarily due to the fact that Afghanistan is currently in almost complete diplomatic isolation.
Despite the fact that Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, it was during his first administration that the United States signed an agreement with the Taliban movement, which provided for the complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan by May 1, 2021.
