Trump reveals his plans for Afghanistan
Source:  Fox News

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he and his team are trying to negotiate with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to return American troops to Bagram Air Base.

  • While Trump accuses Biden of the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban, it was actually during Trump's administration that the agreement for complete troop withdrawal by May 1, 2021, was signed.
  • The situation in Afghanistan remains complex, with the potential return of US troops highlighting the ongoing geopolitical challenges in the region.

The head of the White House once again publicly criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the hasty withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

He also added that he had "breaking news" on the matter.

We're trying to win it back. We're trying to win it back because they (the Taliban — ed.) want certain things from us. We want to get that base back, but one of the reasons we want it back, as you know, is because it's an hour [flight] from where China is making its nuclear weapons.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Journalists draw attention to the fact that earlier information appeared in the Western press that the Taliban was allegedly interested in normalizing relations with the United States.

This is primarily due to the fact that Afghanistan is currently in almost complete diplomatic isolation.

Despite the fact that Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, it was during his first administration that the United States signed an agreement with the Taliban movement, which provided for the complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan by May 1, 2021.

