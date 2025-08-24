US Secretary of State Rubio addressed Ukrainians on Independence Day

On August 24, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on behalf of the United States of America, congratulated Ukraine on its 34th anniversary of Independence.

The United States congratulates Ukraine on Independence Day

According to the head of American diplomacy, the United States is committed to the future of Ukraine as an independent state.

We believe in a negotiated settlement that protects Ukraine's sovereignty and guarantees its long-term security, leading to a lasting peace. Marco Rubio US Secretary of State

As the head of the State Department noted, on this holiday, the American people cherish hope for the further strengthening of the economic and security partnership between the United States and Ukraine — for the sake of a peaceful and prosperous future for both peoples.

It is also worth noting that on August 24, the European Council building was illuminated in the colors of the national flag of Ukraine as a sign of support for the Ukrainian people.

Moreover, it is indicated that the flag of Ukraine was raised in front of the headquarters of the European Commission on the occasion of its national day.