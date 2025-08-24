US Secretary of State Rubio addressed Ukrainians on Independence Day
Category
Politics
Publication date

US Secretary of State Rubio addressed Ukrainians on Independence Day

US Department of State
The United States congratulates Ukraine on Independence Day
Читати українською

On August 24, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on behalf of the United States of America, congratulated Ukraine on its 34th anniversary of Independence.

Points of attention

  • The European Council and the European Commission show solidarity by illuminating their buildings in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Independence Day.
  • Canadian leader Mark Carney pays an official visit to Kyiv, underlining international engagement with Ukraine.

The United States congratulates Ukraine on Independence Day

On August 24, Marco Rubio, on behalf of the United States of America, congratulated the people of Ukraine on the 34th anniversary of Independence Day.

According to the head of American diplomacy, the United States is committed to the future of Ukraine as an independent state.

We believe in a negotiated settlement that protects Ukraine's sovereignty and guarantees its long-term security, leading to a lasting peace.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State

As the head of the State Department noted, on this holiday, the American people cherish hope for the further strengthening of the economic and security partnership between the United States and Ukraine — for the sake of a peaceful and prosperous future for both peoples.

It is also worth noting that on August 24, the European Council building was illuminated in the colors of the national flag of Ukraine as a sign of support for the Ukrainian people.

Moreover, it is indicated that the flag of Ukraine was raised in front of the headquarters of the European Commission on the occasion of its national day.

Also today, Canadian leader Mark Carney paid an official visit to Kyiv.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky congratulates the people of Ukraine on Independence Day
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine celebrates Independence Day
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 72 drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense worked on August 23-24
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US to provide Ukraine with over 3,000 long-range missiles — media
Ukraine will receive even more American missiles

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?