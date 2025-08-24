US Secretary of State Rubio addressed Ukrainians on Independence Day

On August 24, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on behalf of the United States of America, congratulated Ukraine on its 34th anniversary of Independence.
Points of attention
- The European Council and the European Commission show solidarity by illuminating their buildings in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Independence Day.
- Canadian leader Mark Carney pays an official visit to Kyiv, underlining international engagement with Ukraine.
The United States congratulates Ukraine on Independence Day
On August 24, Marco Rubio, on behalf of the United States of America, congratulated the people of Ukraine on the 34th anniversary of Independence Day.
According to the head of American diplomacy, the United States is committed to the future of Ukraine as an independent state.
As the head of the State Department noted, on this holiday, the American people cherish hope for the further strengthening of the economic and security partnership between the United States and Ukraine — for the sake of a peaceful and prosperous future for both peoples.
It is also worth noting that on August 24, the European Council building was illuminated in the colors of the national flag of Ukraine as a sign of support for the Ukrainian people.
Moreover, it is indicated that the flag of Ukraine was raised in front of the headquarters of the European Commission on the occasion of its national day.
Also today, Canadian leader Mark Carney paid an official visit to Kyiv.
