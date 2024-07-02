US to announce new $2.3 billion military aid package to Ukraine

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on July 2 that the United States will soon announce allocating an additional $2.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

What is known about the new US aid to Ukraine

The statement regarding additional aid was made during Austin's meeting with the Ukrainian MoD chief, Rustem Umierov, at the Pentagon.

The United States will soon announce new security assistance to Ukraine in the amount of more than $2.3 billion, Austin said at the beginning of the meeting with Umerov. Share

It said the package would provide more air defenses, anti-tank weapons and other critical munitions from US stockpiles.

This statement was a decisive response to Kyiv's request for help in the fight against Russian troops.

The Defence Ministers of Ukraine and the United States, Rustem Umierov and Lloyd Austin, are meeting at the Pentagon on July 2 to discuss strengthening the partnership and the security situation.

What has preceded it

At the end of June, it was reported that the Biden administration, as part of a new $150 million aid package, would provide Ukraine with, among other things, interceptor missiles for HAWK air defense systems.

The US has provided Ukraine with more than $50 billion in military aid since 2022.

The previous package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 225 million US dollars was announced on June 7.

In addition, the United States has decided to prioritise the supply of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine over other states that have placed relevant orders. We are talking, in particular, about Patriot and NASAMS missiles.