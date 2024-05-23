US to announce new military aid package to Ukraine for $275 mn

On May 24, the US will announce the allocation of $275 million in military aid to Ukraine.

The new US military aid package will include HIMARS artillery missile systems

The AP publication reported this info, regarding two unnamed American officials.

According to two US officials, the package will include HIMARS, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells.

As an AP insider noted, the decision to transfer a new aid package to Ukraine was made on May 20 after a meeting of 50 defence ministers from Europe and other countries, who meet regularly to coordinate the provision of additional military aid to Ukraine.

It is noted that this will be the fourth tranche of military aid to Ukraine since the end of last month, when Congress passed a bill on foreign aid to Ukraine.

This help is needed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to deter the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region.

American officials told reporters that the package would include highly mobile HIMARS artillery missile systems and 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells.

The Swedish government has agreed to $7 billion in military support for Ukraine

The government of Sweden agreed with the pro-government party "Swedish Democrats" on a program of additional military support for Ukraine in the total amount of 75 billion kroner ($7.01 billion) over three years.

With this proposal, Sweden's total military and civilian support to Ukraine will reach more than SEK 100 billion.

Military aid to Ukraine can, for example, be provided in the form of free transfer of defense equipment, financial contributions and financial support for the purchase of defense equipment.

At the same time, the Swedish government noted that this program could burden public finances for several years and even after 2026.