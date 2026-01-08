US to end funding and participation in over 60 international organizations

The White House announced that Donald Trump has signed a document according to which the United States will cease funding and participation in 66 international organizations, 31 of which are part of the United Nations.

Many of these organizations promote radical climate policies, global governance, and ideological agendas that are at odds with US sovereignty and economic power.

As the White House press service noted on the X social network, the document signed by Trump provides for the US withdrawal from 66 international organizations that "no longer serve America's interests."

Among them are 31 UN bodies and another 35 non-UN organizations.

Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from 66 international organizations also affected institutions in the field of international law — Washington must cease participation in the Venice Commission and two tribunal mechanisms in The Hague. Share

The list of organizations in which the United States should immediately cease participation includes both little-known intergovernmental associations that have not been active, as well as authoritative structures, in particular in international law.

In particular, Trump ordered the US to withdraw from the Venice Commission. This organization (full name — European Commission "For Democracy through Law") operates under the umbrella of the Council of Europe, but is also open to membership of non-European states. The US has the status of a full member.

The Venetian provides expertise on the legislation of its members in terms of the rule of law, constitutional justice, human rights legislation, etc. In Ukraine, it is known for its conclusions on politically important issues that Kyiv must take into account, since their implementation often becomes a requirement of the EU.

However, for the United States itself, the Venice Commission's conclusions have no political weight. The US withdrawal from the commission deprives Washington of a small leverage in participating in these processes.

The United States is also withdrawing from the Residual Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals, a structure in The Hague that ensures prosecutions for international crimes in the former Yugoslavia, during the Balkan wars, and for genocide in Rwanda after the main criminal tribunals investigating these crimes had done their job and were dissolved.