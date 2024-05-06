US top politician says about significant likelihood of US entry in Russo-Ukrainian war

Earlier, the American authorities stated that they categorically rejected the idea of French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the introduction of Western troops into Ukraine in order to contain the Russian Federation. However, the United States now realises that its soldiers may also become participants in this war.
US troops can fight against Russia
The leader of the Democratic minority in the US House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, made a loud statement on this matter.
He insists that official Washington continue to support the Ukrainian people in order to prevent the spread of the war.
In addition, the politician harshly criticized the "Pro-Putin faction" within the Republican Party, which hindered the party from making a positive decision regarding Ukraine.
He believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to revive the Soviet Union.
His plan is a grave threat to NATO and the entire international community.
Can the US send its troops into Ukraine?
The team of American leader Joe Biden said that the United States of America will not send its soldiers to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.
This was the White House's reaction to the idea of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Despite this, official Washington will not object if such a decision regarding Ukraine is made by the allies of the States.
