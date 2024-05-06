US top politician says about significant likelihood of US entry in Russo-Ukrainian war

Earlier, the American authorities stated that they categorically rejected the idea of French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the introduction of Western troops into Ukraine in order to contain the Russian Federation. However, the United States now realises that its soldiers may also become participants in this war.

US troops can fight against Russia

The leader of the Democratic minority in the US House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, made a loud statement on this matter.

He insists that official Washington continue to support the Ukrainian people in order to prevent the spread of the war.

In addition, the politician harshly criticized the "Pro-Putin faction" within the Republican Party, which hindered the party from making a positive decision regarding Ukraine.

We can't let Ukraine fall because if it does, then there's a significant likelihood that America will have to get into the conflict — not simply with our money, but with our servicewomen and our servicemen, warned Hakeem Jeffries. Share

He believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to revive the Soviet Union.

His plan is a grave threat to NATO and the entire international community.

Are we to believe that in the face of this kind of consistent aggression that if we allow Vladimir Putin to succeed in Ukraine that he's only going to stop in Ukraine? Of course not, the Democrat concluded. Share

Can the US send its troops into Ukraine?

The team of American leader Joe Biden said that the United States of America will not send its soldiers to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

This was the White House's reaction to the idea of French President Emmanuel Macron.

President Biden has made it clear that the United States will not send troops to fight in Ukraine, National Security Council representative Adrienne Watson said recently. Share