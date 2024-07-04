US Vice President Harris may replace Biden if he steps aside presidential race
US Vice President Harris may replace Biden if he steps aside presidential race

Kamala Harris
Source:  Reuters

The entourage of American leader Joe Biden is increasingly thinking about his withdrawal from the presidential race. The best alternative for the Democrats right now is Vice President Kamala Harris.

Points of attention

  • Kamala Harris is considered the best alternative for the Democrats and could inherit the support and infrastructure of the campaign from Biden.
  • A Reuters poll showed Harris trailing Trump by just one percentage point, which is within the poll's margin of error.
  • Aides to Harris say she supports President Biden and is eyeing a joint second term.

Kamala Harris can lead the White House

Joe Biden's unsuccessful speech during the debate with Donald Trump provoked a natural wave of panic in the Democratic Party.

All-party supporters of the current US president are worried that he simply will not have the strength to serve a second term.

Against this background, the option of Kamala Harris, who could receive the money raised during the Biden campaign and inherit the campaign infrastructure, is desirable.

Her name also has the highest popularity among all alternatives, as well as the highest rating among Democrats who can be considered a serious candidate, the report said.

Does Kamala Harris have a chance to beat Donald Trump?

Reuters draws attention to the results of its poll, according to which Harris trails Trump by just one percentage point — from 42% to 43%.

It is important to understand that this difference is within the poll's margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

What's more, according to insiders, she has already passed the vetting for the national post and has survived intense scrutiny from Republicans.

Also, interestingly, several influential Democrats are convinced that Harris has every chance of beating Trump if Biden drops out of the presidential race.

At the same time, the vice president's assistants said that she is looking forward to a second term together with President Joe Biden, the publication writes.

