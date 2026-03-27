US weapons purchased for Ukraine could be used in the Middle East — Rubio

The United States has not yet redirected weapons destined for Ukraine to the Middle East, but it may do so, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 27 at Le Bourget Airport in France.
Points of attention
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledges the potential redirection of weapons purchased for Ukraine to the Middle East, citing national interest and military needs as determining factors.
- The US has not yet redirected any weapons from Ukraine, but the possibility remains open, with Pentagon officials reportedly prioritizing their use in the Middle East.
Rubio did not rule out redirecting weapons for Ukraine to the Middle East
It hasn't happened yet. Nothing has been redirected yet, but it's possible.
He clarified that it would be wrong to call such arms deliveries "diversion."
Officials in the US presidential administration have warned allies that American arms deliveries to Ukraine could be cut off in the coming months. According to journalists, the Pentagon is prioritizing their use in the Middle East.
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