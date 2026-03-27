US weapons purchased for Ukraine could be used in the Middle East — Rubio

The United States has not yet redirected weapons destined for Ukraine to the Middle East, but it may do so, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 27 at Le Bourget Airport in France.

Rubio did not rule out redirecting weapons for Ukraine to the Middle East

It hasn't happened yet. Nothing has been redirected yet, but it's possible.

He clarified that it would be wrong to call such arms deliveries "diversion."

These are not diverted weapons, these are our weapons. These are sales, military supplies to PURL, paid for by NATO. And the question at some point is, if we have a need — let me be clear — if the United States has a military need, whether it's replenishing our stockpiles or carrying out any mission in the national interest of the United States, we will always be first in line when it comes to our weapons. I think that's true for any country in the world, unless that country wants to survive. So I have nothing to announce, I can't say that it's happening right now, but it could happen. Marco Rubio US Secretary of State

Officials in the US presidential administration have warned allies that American arms deliveries to Ukraine could be cut off in the coming months. According to journalists, the Pentagon is prioritizing their use in the Middle East.