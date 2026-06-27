US working to organize Trump's visit to India

The US is working to arrange a visit by President Donald Trump to India early next year, while also seeking to finalize a bilateral trade deal in the coming weeks or months.

Trump is going to India: what is known

This was reported to the Indian news agency IANS by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio said he plans to return to India later this year to prepare for Trump's visit.

He stressed that trade talks between the countries are in the "final stages" and expressed optimism that an agreement could be reached in the near future.

Rubio also emphasized that Washington is seeking to play a greater role in meeting India's growing energy needs. Share

He added that the US could help increase global oil supplies, particularly through Venezuela, as Indian refineries are capable of processing Venezuelan heavy oil thanks to their modern equipment.

Relations between India and the United States have been tense over the past year, as Washington has imposed high tariffs on Indian goods, punishing New Delhi for purchasing Russian oil, and has worked closely with India's arch-rival, Pakistan.

But India has been pushing for months for Trump to visit the country, perhaps as part of a trip that also includes Japan and Australia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Trump last week on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. Trump said they had a “very good” conversation.