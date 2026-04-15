Unmanned systems forces struck a petrochemical plant in Sterlitamak in Bashkortostan, Russian Federation, which produces jet fuel, components for aviation kerosene, and synthetic rubber.

USF attacked a petrochemical plant in Sterlitamak

This was announced by USF commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdy.

The Governor of Bashkortostan will confirm. 1,500 km deep into the swamps is not about protection. It is about the flight time of the freedom-loving Ukrainian Bird. Robert “Magyar” Brovdy Commander of the SBS

According to him, the petrochemical plant in Sterlitamak (Bashkortostan) is a producer of aviation fuel, additives for aviation kerosene, and the only producer of neodymium synthetic rubbers in the Russian Federation.

In the city of Sterlitamak in Bashkortostan, which is one of the centers of Russia's chemical and petrochemical industries, an attack was recorded on facilities related to the production of components for military equipment.