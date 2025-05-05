Victory in Europe Day. Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers join the parade in London — video

Ukrainian military personnel joined to rehearsal of the London march on May 5 to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers took part in the parade in London

When the UK Ministry of Defense announced the participation of Ukrainian military personnel, they said that this unity would symbolize global support for Ukraine and the continued fight for freedom against Russia's unprovoked, illegal invasion.

The parade, in particular, involves Ukrainian military personnel who have been trained in the United Kingdom.

Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) is a holiday celebrated on May 8 (in the United States and most Western countries) to commemorate the official surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945 and the end of World War II in Europe. On this day, the Allies officially accepted the surrender of German forces.

During the parade, members of the British royal family spoke with World War II veterans.