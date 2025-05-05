Victory in Europe Day. Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers join the parade in London — video
AFU
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

Ukrainian military personnel joined to rehearsal of the London march on May 5 to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers joined the Victory in Europe Day parade in London, showcasing global support for Ukraine's fight for freedom.
  • Victory in Europe Day is celebrated on May 8 to mark the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945, signifying the end of World War II in Europe.
  • The participation of Ukrainian military personnel in the London parade emphasizes unity and solidarity in the ongoing battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion.

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers took part in the parade in London

When the UK Ministry of Defense announced the participation of Ukrainian military personnel, they said that this unity would symbolize global support for Ukraine and the continued fight for freedom against Russia's unprovoked, illegal invasion.

The parade, in particular, involves Ukrainian military personnel who have been trained in the United Kingdom.

Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) is a holiday celebrated on May 8 (in the United States and most Western countries) to commemorate the official surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945 and the end of World War II in Europe. On this day, the Allies officially accepted the surrender of German forces.

During the parade, members of the British royal family spoke with World War II veterans.

