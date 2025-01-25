Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrates his birthday. The most interesting facts about the leader of Ukraine

On January 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrates his 47th birthday, having led the country for almost 6 years, three of which have been in a state of war. The Online.UA editorial team decided to collect little-known facts from the biography of the politician and former showman.
Points of attention
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy had unusual hobbies since childhood.
- The future president of Ukraine dreamed of becoming a diplomat, but instead became the country's youngest leader.
- Zelensky survived 12 assassination attempts by the Kremlin, but he was not afraid and continues to lead the state under martial law.
A highly versatile and talented child
It's no secret that Volodymyr Zelensky has managed to realize himself in various fields.
However, as it turned out, it all started in childhood. The future president was actively involved in music, weightlifting, dancing, and even collecting stamps.
What is also interesting is that Volodymyr Zelenskyy finished first grade in Mongolia — he spent 4 years of his childhood in the city of Erdenet.
Later, he and his family returned to their native Kryvyi Rih. Volodymyr studied well, but still sometimes misbehaved and skipped classes.
Who did Volodymyr Zelensky dream of becoming?
Interestingly, the future head of state never dreamed of a career in show business or the presidency.
In his youth, he wanted to become a diplomat.
Despite this, Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to study law at the Kyiv National University of Economics.
Marrying a classmate
22 years ago, Volodymyr Zelenskyy married Olena Kiyashko, who is now the First Lady of Ukraine.
They had known each other since school days, as they studied in parallel classes.
Elena never hid that she was impressed by her chosen one's incredible sense of humor.
After the wedding, the lovers had a daughter, Alexandra (2004) and a son, Kirill (2013).
Zelensky predicted his future
In 2015, after the release of the TV series “Servant of the People” (and later the film), rumors began to spread that Volodymyr could become the new candidate for the position of head of state.
Zelensky's last role was that of Vasyl Holoborodko, a history teacher who is elected president of Ukraine.
The youngest leader of Ukraine
Yes, it was Volodymyr Zelensky who became the youngest president in the history of Ukraine.
He began his political career in 2019 and immediately decided to run for president.
The head of state came to Bankova when he was only 42 years old, defeating his rival, the previous president, Petro Poroshenko.
On April 21, in the second round, Zelensky defeated his opponent with a result of 73.22% support compared to 24.45% for the then head of state.
Not afraid of Putin or Russia
Over the almost three years of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Russian special services have already attempted to assassinate Volodymyr Zelenskyy 12 times.
However, the president is not afraid and continues to rule the country under martial law and constant challenges.
Interestingly, on February 24, 2024, Western leaders suggested that Zelensky evacuate from Kyiv, as the risk of Russia capturing the Ukrainian capital was extremely high, but the country's leader decided to stay with his people and repel the enemy.
