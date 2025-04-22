Von der Leyen reported dramatic changes on the world stage

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, countries around the world are ready to work with reliable trading partners in Europe after US leader Donald Trump announced general trade tariffs.

What Von der Leyen warned about

Journalists note that in recent weeks, Ursula von der Leyen has been actively negotiating with the leaders of Iceland, New Zealand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Canada, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

The countries in question are currently looking for "strong, reliable partners."

In an increasingly unpredictable global environment, countries are lining up to work with us. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

As the politician notes, the world order is "shifting more deeply than at any time since the end of the Cold War."

What is important to understand is that the US president announced the introduction of reciprocal tariffs on April 2 — imposing a 20% tariff on the EU and a base tariff of 10% on most other countries.

In the case of the EU, a 10% tariff is still in effect, as well as an additional 25% on exports of steel, aluminum, and cars.

According to Von der Leyen, despite Donald Trump's actions, Europe's stability has not been shaken.

She drew attention to the fact that in conditions of such upheaval, trust in the EU is growing.