Voting was interrupted in one of the US states due to Russian interference
Voting was interrupted in one of the US states due to Russian interference

Source:  CNN

In the American state of Georgia, local authorities were forced to suspend voting due to threats of "mining" of two polling stations. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that the Russian Federation was involved in this.

  • US intelligence reported Russia's involvement in a fake video with falsification of voting results in Georgia.
  • American intelligence agencies call the video an element of Moscow's general efforts to undermine confidence in the integrity of elections in the United States.
  • Scandals involving Russian interference are not new to the state of Georgia.

As previously mentioned, on November 5, the Fulton County Police officially confirmed to reporters that two polling stations in Union City, which is located near Atlanta, were temporarily closed due to fake threats about landmines.

Later, Georgia State Secretary Brad Raffensperger drew attention to what was being said about "threats of Russian origin."

In the interest of public safety, we always check it, and we will continue to be very responsible when we hear about such things, the politician stressed.

In his opinion, such actions are an attempt to sow discord among Americans.

This tells you something about the Russians: they are not our friends. Anyone who thinks they're our friends hasn't read the papers, Brad Raffensperger added.

This is not the first high-profile scandal in Georgia

We will remind that on November 1, the US intelligence officially announced the involvement of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in a fake video in which an immigrant from Haiti allegedly votes several times in the presidential elections in the state of Georgia.

According to US intelligence, the video that allegedly shows the falsification of voting results in Georgia is a fake.

Moreover, it is indicated that it was created by "Russian agents of influence" who seek to undermine faith in the integrity of the presidential elections.

The US authorities consider this clip to be an element of "a broader effort by Moscow to raise unfounded questions about the integrity of elections in the United States and inflame divisions among Americans."

