In the American state of Georgia, local authorities were forced to suspend voting due to threats of "mining" of two polling stations. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that the Russian Federation was involved in this.

Russia meddles in American elections again

As previously mentioned, on November 5, the Fulton County Police officially confirmed to reporters that two polling stations in Union City, which is located near Atlanta, were temporarily closed due to fake threats about landmines.

Later, Georgia State Secretary Brad Raffensperger drew attention to what was being said about "threats of Russian origin."

In the interest of public safety, we always check it, and we will continue to be very responsible when we hear about such things, the politician stressed. Share

In his opinion, such actions are an attempt to sow discord among Americans.

This tells you something about the Russians: they are not our friends. Anyone who thinks they're our friends hasn't read the papers, Brad Raffensperger added. Share

This is not the first high-profile scandal in Georgia

We will remind that on November 1, the US intelligence officially announced the involvement of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in a fake video in which an immigrant from Haiti allegedly votes several times in the presidential elections in the state of Georgia.

According to US intelligence, the video that allegedly shows the falsification of voting results in Georgia is a fake.

Moreover, it is indicated that it was created by "Russian agents of influence" who seek to undermine faith in the integrity of the presidential elections.