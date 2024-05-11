Wagner mercenaries train FPV drone operators for war against Ukraine

In the so-called training centers in Belarus, former Wagner mercenaries continue to train the military, in particular how to control drones, for further participation in the war in Ukraineaccording to the Ukrainian National Resistance Center (NRC).

What is known about the preparation of FPV drones for the war against Ukraine

It is noted that Wagner PMC's instructors train mobilised military topography, artillery, medical training, command and control, and communications for two weeks.

However, the main focus of the two-week course is on mastering the operational skills of UAVs, in particular FPV drones. According to the resistance, after such crash courses, the military are sent to war in Ukraine.

However, it is noted that the instructor work and salary do not suit the Wagner mercenaries, so there is an outflow of instructors in Belarus who choose to participate in the war in Africa, where they are paid more money.

According to the National Resistance Centre, the number of Wagnerians in Belarus has recently dropped from 500 to 400.

What is known about the war of drones in Ukraine

According to the Forbes article, the confrontation between UAV operators has been going on since 2022, but now we see a different picture. Instead of accidental collisions, there are deliberate interceptions when small quadcopters attack larger bombers.

This is similar to the pattern of the First World War, when primitive biplanes evolved from scouts to light attack aircraft, and then to fighters, whose main task was to shoot down attacking bombers and gain air superiority.

The only thing that could effectively deal with an aircraft was another aircraft. Almost a hundred years later, the same action is unfolding in miniature in the struggle for control of the airspace by drones at low altitudes.