The Russian private military company Wagner has decided to withdraw from the African country of Mali after 3.5 years of presence there. The militants' decision was announced by their social media accounts.

What is known about Wagner's withdrawal from Mali?

The Kremlin mercenaries brazenly lie that for many years in a row they have "fought shoulder to shoulder with the people of Mali against terrorism."

Moreover, the Wagnerites, they say, "accomplished the main task" — they helped the military junta, which overthrew the legitimate government, capture all the major cities of the country.

We have destroyed thousands of militants and their commanders, who for years terrorized the civilian population. We have helped local patriots create a strong and disciplined army capable of defending their land. Mission accomplished. Wagner PMC is returning home, the PMC boasts.

The "Wagnerists" also claim that the junta expelled Western military contingents from Mali, who had been helping the overthrown democratic government fight local Islamist groups for years, and invited "PMC Wagner" to help in the fight against resistance forces.