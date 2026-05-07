In the Moscow region, local residents are reporting drone flights, explosions, and air defense operations in many areas. In Naro-Fominsk, an attack was recorded on the Nara production and logistics complex, which belongs to the Russian Defense Ministry.

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The Nara Production and Logistics Complex is a large-scale military facility with an area of over 180-200 hectares, located in Naro-Fominsk on the territory of military town No. 3.

The complex is designed for the storage and distribution of military cargo and provides automated logistics for the Russian armed forces.

An attack on such a facility could significantly affect the supply of the Russian army. Details of the consequences of the strike are being clarified.

Moscow is implementing unprecedented security measures ahead of the May 9th parade. On the day of the parade, the capital's internet will be shut down, ATMs will be blocked, and airports will be closed. All of this is being done ostensibly for the safety of the event and its organizer personally.