Warehouse with parts for "shaheeds" worth $16 million burned down in Russia

A warehouse with components for Shahed-136 drones has been destroyed in Russia. The fire occurred at a warehouse in the Alabuga economic zone.

What is known about the fire at the warehouse with parts for the Russian "shaheeds"

As noted by the GUR, the fire occurred in a warehouse in the Alabuga economic zone. Parts for Shahed-136 attack drones, which Russia uses to attack Ukraine, were stored there.

The fire completely destroyed:

65 Shahed-136 drone fuselages,

engines,

navigation systems,

thermal imaging cameras.

These components were designed to produce 400 drones.

This mysterious fire dealt another blow to the military-industrial complex of terrorist Russia, Ukrainian intelligence emphasized. Share

"Restless birds" of the GUR are actively destroying enemy targets

According to intelligence sources, the fire damage to the Bryansk Oil Terminal occurred between 00:00 and 00:30 on December 11.

The insider also confirmed that as a result of the strikes by the "restless birds", at least two tanks of the fuel and energy complex were hit.

Representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine draw attention to the fact that this facility is directly involved in supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

First of all, it is about providing the occupation army with fuel and lubricants.