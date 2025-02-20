In Moscow, a large-scale fire broke out at the Institute of Computer Engineering on the night of February 20. The fire covered 1,500 square meters, and explosions could be heard in the building.
Points of attention
- A major fire broke out at the S. O. Lebedev Institute of Computer Engineering in Moscow, causing significant damage to the building.
- Explosions were heard during the fire, and there is a threat of a gas cylinder explosion, making the situation even more dangerous.
- Although some workers managed to escape, there is still no information about potential casualties or injuries.
- The S. O. Lebedev Institute of Computer Engineering is a Russian scientific organization that is part of the Russian Academy of Sciences, previously a federal state body transformed into a joint-stock company in 2009.
- The fire has been assigned an increased level of difficulty, leading to the collapse of the roof and walls of the research institute.
A research institute exploded and burned in Moscow
It is known that the fire started in the building of the S. O. Lebedev Institute of Computer Engineering on Varshavskoye Shosse in Moscow.
Open burning was observed over an area of 1,500 square meters.
The fire continues to spread, which has already led to the collapse of the roof. Moreover, it is known that there is a threat of gas cylinder explosion. There is no information about casualties at this time.
Later, loud explosions could be heard from the burned-out building of the institute. Almost nothing remained of the building. The fire has been assigned an increased level of difficulty.
The roof and walls of the research institute collapsed. 30 people escaped the fire on their own.
Note that the S. O. Lebedev Institute of Precision Mechanics and Computer Engineering is a Russian scientific organization that is part of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
Previously, it was a federal state body, but on August 3, 2009, it was transformed into a joint-stock company, which since 2008 has been subordinate to the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.
