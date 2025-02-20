Watch: a military-industrial complex research institute burned down in Moscow

In Moscow, a large-scale fire broke out at the Institute of Computer Engineering on the night of February 20. The fire covered 1,500 square meters, and explosions could be heard in the building.

A research institute exploded and burned in Moscow

It is known that the fire started in the building of the S. O. Lebedev Institute of Computer Engineering on Varshavskoye Shosse in Moscow.

Open burning was observed over an area of 1,500 square meters.

The fire continues to spread, which has already led to the collapse of the roof. Moreover, it is known that there is a threat of gas cylinder explosion. There is no information about casualties at this time.

Later, loud explosions could be heard from the burned-out building of the institute. Almost nothing remained of the building. The fire has been assigned an increased level of difficulty.

The roof and walls of the research institute collapsed. 30 people escaped the fire on their own.

Note that the S. O. Lebedev Institute of Precision Mechanics and Computer Engineering is a Russian scientific organization that is part of the Russian Academy of Sciences.