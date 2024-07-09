Watch: A substation gets fire after drone attack in Russian Kursk region

The Russians complain about the drone attack on the substation of the Oil Plant in Sudzha, Kursk Region. There is currently a fire there.

What is known about the fire in the Kursk region

In particular, the Russians claim an attack on two gas stations.

According to the Russian mass media, gasoline columns caught fire at the first gas station, as a result of which the fire began to approach the fuel tanks.

On the second gas station without severe consequences. None of the company's employees, including the acting Governor of the Kursk Oblast, Alexei Smirnov, were injured.

DIU, SSU worked on a military airfield, an oil refinery and an electric substation in Russia

Thanks to the joint operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on July 9, a mighty rock at the Akhtubinsk military airfield in the Astrakhan region, at a 500 kV electrical substation in the Rostov region and an oil depot in Kalachi-on-Don in the Volgograd region. The Online.ua sources in the DIU informed about it.

During the drone attack on the Akhtubinsk military airfield, Russian Telegram channels reported the operation of the Pantsir air defence system and a series of powerful explosions.

However, this information was later removed.

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, this indicates a successful attack, because usually the Russian authorities clear the information space in case of damage to important military facilities.