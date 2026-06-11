Watch: Afipsky refinery in Russia burns after drone attack

The Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones on the night of June 11, as a result of which the Afipsky Oil Refinery was hit. A large fire broke out at the site.

New “cotton” at the Afipsky Refinery: what is known

Despite the drone threat in the region, the public assumes that it was a missile strike. In the video, shot by eyewitnesses, you can hear the sounds of sirens and explosions, after which a fire broke out. In addition to a strong flash, the footage shows black columns of smoke — probably oil tanks were burning.

Later, the operational headquarters reported that as a result of the Ukrainian attack, an outbreak occurred at the Afipsk refinery in the Krasnodar Territory. No injuries were reported.

Drone debris fell in the village of Afipske. As a result, a fire broke out on the territory of the refinery.

The UAV debris also fell at three private sector addresses, as a result, an outbuilding caught fire, the blast wave broke out the glazing in one house, and a gas main was damaged, the operational headquarters reported.

The repulsion of the Ukrainian UAV attack continues. Share

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the Afip refinery has been attacked by drones. According to media reports, the plant was hit by drones and missiles, in particular, in November and December of last year, as well as in March 2026.

Afipsky Refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, located in the village of Afipsky, Krasnodar Krai, approximately 20 km from Krasnodar.

The company is part of the Safmar group of Russian businessman Mikhail Gutseriev. The plant processes about 6.25 million tons of oil per year and produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil and other petroleum products.