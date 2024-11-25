Watch: border guards shot down three drones of the Russia over Sumy region

On November 24, during another Russian drone attack on Ukraine, border guards in the Sumy region destroyed three enemy unmanned aerial vehicles: one Shahed (Geran-2) and two Gerbera.
- Border guards in Sumy region exhibited high efficiency by shooting down three Russian drones, showcasing the prowess of Ukrainian military defense.
- The collaboration between border guards and the Defense Forces highlights the coordinated efforts to protect Ukraine's borders against external threats.
- State Border Service of Ukraine plays a crucial role in safeguarding the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty through proactive defense measures.
- The successful interception of the enemy tank near Vovchansk demonstrates the vigilance and readiness of Ukrainian border guards in countering hostile incursions.
- The use of drones for aerial reconnaissance and targeted strikes reflects the modern tactics employed by Ukrainian border guards to neutralize threats effectively.
Border guards destroyed three Russian drones in Sumy region
Having detected the flight of Shahed (Geran-2) and Gerber barrage ammunition, the border guards opened fire with small arms, as a result of which the enemy UAVs were destroyed.
The State Border Service of Ukraine effectively protects the Ukrainian border and is an integral part of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Border guards destroyed an enemy tank near Vovchansk
The other day, aerial reconnaissance of the Kramatorsk border detachment detected an enemy tank heading towards the positions of the defense forces.
An FPV drone took off to hunt for such a desired goal.
When approaching the tank, it became clear that several powerful EWs of the occupiers were deployed on it, this did not prevent the masters of their craft from hitting and igniting the armored vehicle.
