Watch: border guards shot down three drones of the Russia over Sumy region

On November 24, during another Russian drone attack on Ukraine, border guards in the Sumy region destroyed three enemy unmanned aerial vehicles: one Shahed (Geran-2) and two Gerbera.

Border guards destroyed three Russian drones in Sumy region

Having detected the flight of Shahed (Geran-2) and Gerber barrage ammunition, the border guards opened fire with small arms, as a result of which the enemy UAVs were destroyed.

The State Border Service of Ukraine effectively protects the Ukrainian border and is an integral part of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Border guards destroyed an enemy tank near Vovchansk

The REB did not help the enemy tank to survive in the area of the city of Vovchansk. Ukrainian border guards burned Russian equipment with a drone, filming it on video. Share

The other day, aerial reconnaissance of the Kramatorsk border detachment detected an enemy tank heading towards the positions of the defense forces.

An FPV drone took off to hunt for such a desired goal.

When approaching the tank, it became clear that several powerful EWs of the occupiers were deployed on it, this did not prevent the masters of their craft from hitting and igniting the armored vehicle.