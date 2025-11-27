Watch: drones again attacked the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the Samara region of the Russia
Watch: drones again attacked the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the Samara region of the Russia

Source:  online.ua

A refinery was the target of a nighttime attack in Novokuibyshevsk, Samara Oblast. Residents of the city heard explosions and saw flashes during the drone attack.

  • Drones targeted the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in a nighttime attack, causing explosions and fires.
  • This is the third drone attack in recent months, raising concerns about the security of the refinery.
  • The Russian Defense Ministry reported multiple Ukrainian drone attacks, with several drones being shot down over different regions.

Drones attacked Novokuibyshevsk refinery

The flares after the attack on Novokuibyshevsk, Samara Region, on the night of November 27, occurred directly above the local refinery.

Local authorities have not commented on the attack.

JSC Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery is a Russian oil refinery in the Samara Region. It is part of the Rosneft group.

Before that, the plant had already been attacked on November 16 and October 19.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the country was attacked by 118 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles overnight.

According to the department, 52 drones were allegedly shot down over the territory of the Belgorod region, 26 — over the territory of the Kursk region, 18 — over the Samara region, six — over the territories of the Krasnodar Territory and the Bryansk region, two — over the territory of the Voronezh, Orenburg and Lipetsk regions, the Rostov regions and over the Black Sea.

