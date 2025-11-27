Watch: drones again attacked the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the Samara region of the Russia

A refinery was the target of a nighttime attack in Novokuibyshevsk, Samara Oblast. Residents of the city heard explosions and saw flashes during the drone attack.

Drones attacked Novokuibyshevsk refinery

The flares after the attack on Novokuibyshevsk, Samara Region, on the night of November 27, occurred directly above the local refinery.

Local authorities have not commented on the attack.

JSC Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery is a Russian oil refinery in the Samara Region. It is part of the Rosneft group.

Before that, the plant had already been attacked on November 16 and October 19.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the country was attacked by 118 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles overnight.