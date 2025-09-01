Watch: drones attacked a railway in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation
bavovna
Source:  online.ua

Residents of the Krasnodar Territory of Russia complained about an attack by unknown drones on the night of September 1. An electrical substation on the railway was hit.

Points of attention

  • Unknown drones attacked a railway electrical substation in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, causing explosions and a fire.
  • Local residents reported hearing several explosions and smoke in the region following the UAV attack.
  • The fire at the transformer substation in Kropotkino was attributed to falling debris from the drone attack, with no injuries reported.

Drones hit a railway substation in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russia

In particular, locals claimed to have heard several explosions in the region.

Also, according to preliminary data, an electrical substation near the railway is on fire after a UAV attack in Kropotkino.

The Krasnodar Territory Operations Headquarters announced that a fire broke out at a transformer substation in the Kropotkino industrial zone due to falling UAV debris. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries.

The fire has already been extinguished.

Residents of Kropotkin, Kuban, claim that despite the fire at the substation being extinguished a few hours ago, some areas are very smoky — so much so that it's impossible to breathe.

At first there wasn't much smoke and the smell wasn't too bad, but now I go out, plugging my nose with a damp rag, and I can't walk around the yard for long because it starts to make me nauseous, — say the workers.

