Watch: drones attacked a railway in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation

Residents of the Krasnodar Territory of Russia complained about an attack by unknown drones on the night of September 1. An electrical substation on the railway was hit.

In particular, locals claimed to have heard several explosions in the region.

Also, according to preliminary data, an electrical substation near the railway is on fire after a UAV attack in Kropotkino.

The Krasnodar Territory Operations Headquarters announced that a fire broke out at a transformer substation in the Kropotkino industrial zone due to falling UAV debris. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries.

The fire has already been extinguished.

Residents of Kropotkin, Kuban, claim that despite the fire at the substation being extinguished a few hours ago, some areas are very smoky — so much so that it's impossible to breathe.