Watch: Drones attacked a Russian military-industrial complex plant in Cheboksary

On the morning of June 9, drones attacked JSC VNDIR-Progress in Cheboksary. This is a Russian military-industrial complex plant that produces components for Russian missiles, drones, and guided bombs. After the UAV strikes, a fire broke out at the plant.

Drones attacked a military factory in Cheboksary

On the morning of June 9, drones attacked the capital of Chuvashia, Cheboksary. Numerous footage of the attack, explosions, and subsequent fire was published by local residents.

The attack targeted JSC VNDIR-Progress, this information was reported in chats by local residents, and later confirmed by the head of the region. He added that the enterprise had temporarily suspended work.

"VNDIR-Progress" is part of the production association "ABS Electro". As stated on the association's website, "VNDIR-Progress" "has many years of experience in the development and production of scientific and technical products, software and hardware complexes, automation and control systems, electrical products, electronic component base, electronic modules, radio electronic products."

It is VNDIR-Progress that produces satellite signal receivers of the Comet/Comet M family, which help the Russian army in the fight against Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

In 2024, the Russian Channel One aired a story about Comet-M. It said that "Russian military personnel on the front lines are successfully using FAB-250M-62/270 aviation bombs with universal planning and correction modules (UMPK). In targeting, they are helped by the crazy Comet-M antenna module, which the enemy's electronic warfare forces cannot cope with." "Legends abound about it: Comet-M is an antenna that electronic warfare systems cannot fool." Share

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, clarified that this plant manufactures electromechanical drives, hydraulic systems, and control units for heavy military equipment — from self-propelled howitzers to Iskander missile systems.

Without these components, the missiles will not be able to reach their target. Progress provides guidance, stabilization, and flight control systems that are integrated into the strike platform during the assembly stage.

The ministry of the aggressor country reported that 49 Ukrainian UAVs were allegedly destroyed and intercepted over the Russian Federation overnight.