In Volgorechensk, Russia, the Kostroma DRES, which is the third-largest thermal power plant in the Russian Federation, was attacked by drones. Drones also attacked the Volgograd Oil Refinery.

Large-scale drone attack: Volgograd Oil Refinery and Kostroma DRES were under attack

Local residents, who sent relevant footage, informed the public about the attack on the Kostroma DRES. At night, an air raid alert was announced there, and air defense systems were in operation.

Locals filmed a fiery glow over the Kostroma DRES, as evidenced by an analysis of eyewitness footage.

The drone attack on the Kostroma region was confirmed by the governor of the region, Sergey Sitnikov.

In the morning, city residents heard the operation of the protective system — several claps were heard. Currently, emergency services are working on the site, eliminating the consequences at energy infrastructure facilities. Power supply was not disrupted. There were no injuries. Share

Explosions were heard in Volgograd at night, which local residents complained about and actively discussed in public forums. The governor of the region, Andriy Bocharov, confirmed a fire in the area where the refinery is located.

After 11:00 PM, the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation reported a threat from drones, and later Russians began complaining about the explosions on Telegram. In the video of the hits, eyewitnesses can be heard saying things like: "Look, did you see that? Bang!", etc.

Subsequently, the governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov, wrote that "the Russian Defense Ministry is repelling a massive drone attack on the territory of the Volgograd region."

Falling debris caused a fire in the industrial zone in the Krasnoarmiyskyi district. Fire services quickly began extinguishing the fire. Share

It should be noted that in the Russian Federation, in the Krasnoarmeysky district, there is a Lukoil-Volgogradnefteperebka refinery, the attack on which was reported by a number of public figures on the night of November 6.