Watch: drones attacked Kostroma DRES and Volgograd Oil Refinery
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: drones attacked Kostroma DRES and Volgograd Oil Refinery

bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In Volgorechensk, Russia, the Kostroma DRES, which is the third-largest thermal power plant in the Russian Federation, was attacked by drones. Drones also attacked the Volgograd Oil Refinery.

Points of attention

  • Recent drone attacks targeted the Kostroma DRES and Volgograd Oil Refinery in Russia, posing a serious threat to the energy infrastructure.
  • Local residents captured footage of the drone attacks, leading to concerns about the security of key industrial facilities.
  • Regional governors are actively responding to the situation, implementing measures to eliminate the consequences and ensure the safety of energy infrastructure.

Large-scale drone attack: Volgograd Oil Refinery and Kostroma DRES were under attack

Local residents, who sent relevant footage, informed the public about the attack on the Kostroma DRES. At night, an air raid alert was announced there, and air defense systems were in operation.

Locals filmed a fiery glow over the Kostroma DRES, as evidenced by an analysis of eyewitness footage.

The drone attack on the Kostroma region was confirmed by the governor of the region, Sergey Sitnikov.

In the morning, city residents heard the operation of the protective system — several claps were heard. Currently, emergency services are working on the site, eliminating the consequences at energy infrastructure facilities. Power supply was not disrupted. There were no injuries.

Explosions were heard in Volgograd at night, which local residents complained about and actively discussed in public forums. The governor of the region, Andriy Bocharov, confirmed a fire in the area where the refinery is located.

After 11:00 PM, the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation reported a threat from drones, and later Russians began complaining about the explosions on Telegram. In the video of the hits, eyewitnesses can be heard saying things like: "Look, did you see that? Bang!", etc.

Subsequently, the governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov, wrote that "the Russian Defense Ministry is repelling a massive drone attack on the territory of the Volgograd region."

Falling debris caused a fire in the industrial zone in the Krasnoarmiyskyi district. Fire services quickly began extinguishing the fire.

It should be noted that in the Russian Federation, in the Krasnoarmeysky district, there is a Lukoil-Volgogradnefteperebka refinery, the attack on which was reported by a number of public figures on the night of November 6.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Ryazan refinery and BC Warehouse in Belgorod region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Saratov Oil Refinery and a number of logistics facilities of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine blocks operation of port and refinery in Russian Tuapse
New data on the consequences of the attacks on Tuapse

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?