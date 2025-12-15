Watch: drones attacked Moscow and regions of the Russian Federation on a large scale

Unknown drones flew over Moscow and its suburbs on the night of December 15. Drones also attacked more than 10 regions of Russia.

Drone Night: what are the consequences of a massive attack on Russia?

On the night of December 15, an attack by unknown drones was recorded in Moscow and the Moscow region.

The explosions were reported by Russian media outlets and local residents.

In particular, residents of the Moscow region city of Kashira complained about the explosions. The moments of the explosions were captured on video.

On the evening of December 14, amid reports of drone flights approaching Moscow, the authorities temporarily imposed restrictions on the operation of Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, but air traffic was later restored.

Throughout the night, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin periodically wrote about the downing of drones in the skies over the Russian capital. He counted a total of 15 downed drones.

This morning, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that 130 drones had been shot down. In particular, 25 were shot down over the territory of the Moscow region.

Rostov-on-Don also suffered a nighttime drone attack. Russian air defense claimed to have destroyed dozens of drones.

The explosions in Rostov-on-Don began at approximately 2:20 a.m. in the western part of the city and continued with varying intensity for some time. Earlier, an air emergency was declared in the Rostov region due to the threat of drones. Share

The Belgorod CHP "Luch" was hit by a weapon of unknown origin on the evening of December 14.

Amid the explosions, residents of several areas of the city complained of power outages.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed that the CHP plant was hit. According to him, the impact "caused damage to the engineering infrastructure."

Also today, the Astrakhan GPP (gas processing plant) was probably damaged at night.

NASA satellites recorded a fire in the area of a sulfur storage warehouse and at the Enersal granular sulfur production facility

The enterprise processes up to 3.2 million tons of petroleum products annually and produces a significant portion of sulfur (~3.3 — 3.5 million tons per year), which is used to manufacture explosives in the Russian Federation.