Watch: drones attacked Moscow and regions of the Russian Federation on a large scale

Unknown drones flew over Moscow and its suburbs on the night of December 15. Drones also attacked more than 10 regions of Russia.
Points of attention
- Unknown drones launched coordinated attacks in Moscow and various regions of Russia, leading to significant damage and power outages.
- Moscow Mayor and Russian Defense Ministry reported shooting down numerous drones but noted the challenges faced in combating such incidents.
- The nighttime drone attacks in Rostov-on-Don and Belgorod resulted in explosions, damage to infrastructure, and power outages, highlighting the severity of the situation.
Drone Night: what are the consequences of a massive attack on Russia?
On the night of December 15, an attack by unknown drones was recorded in Moscow and the Moscow region.
The explosions were reported by Russian media outlets and local residents.
In particular, residents of the Moscow region city of Kashira complained about the explosions. The moments of the explosions were captured on video.
On the evening of December 14, amid reports of drone flights approaching Moscow, the authorities temporarily imposed restrictions on the operation of Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, but air traffic was later restored.
Throughout the night, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin periodically wrote about the downing of drones in the skies over the Russian capital. He counted a total of 15 downed drones.
This morning, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that 130 drones had been shot down. In particular, 25 were shot down over the territory of the Moscow region.
Rostov-on-Don also suffered a nighttime drone attack. Russian air defense claimed to have destroyed dozens of drones.
The Belgorod CHP "Luch" was hit by a weapon of unknown origin on the evening of December 14.
Amid the explosions, residents of several areas of the city complained of power outages.
The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed that the CHP plant was hit. According to him, the impact "caused damage to the engineering infrastructure."
Also today, the Astrakhan GPP (gas processing plant) was probably damaged at night.
NASA satellites recorded a fire in the area of a sulfur storage warehouse and at the Enersal granular sulfur production facility
The enterprise processes up to 3.2 million tons of petroleum products annually and produces a significant portion of sulfur (~3.3 — 3.5 million tons per year), which is used to manufacture explosives in the Russian Federation.
