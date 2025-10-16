Watch: drones attacked the Balashivskaya PTS in the Volgograd region of the Russia

In the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, on October 16, the Balashivskaya power transmission substation in the working village of Novomykolaivsky was attacked.

Drones attacked an electrical substation in the Volgograd region of Russia

An OSINT analyst from the opposition publication ASTRA geolocated the eyewitness video posted on Volgograd channels and determined that it was filmed on Levchenko Street in the Novomykolaivskyi workers' settlement towards the Balashivska 500 kV substation. It is located approximately a kilometer from the location where the eyewitnesses filmed the video.

On the morning of October 16, the governor of the Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov, reported that "as a result of the fall of UAV debris in the Novomykolaiv district, a fire was recorded on the territory of the Balashivsk power transmission substation."

The head of Novomykolaiv district, Serhiy Paramonov, wrote on his TG channel that power engineers are actively working to restore power supply to Novomykolaiv district. According to him, as of 9:30 Moscow time, "power supply has been restored for 70 percent of residents of rural settlements in Novomykolaiv district and for 50 percent of residents of the district center, the settlement of Novomykolaivskyi."

Later, in a conversation with journalists, Paramonov said that the fire on the territory of a power transmission substation in the Novomykolaiv district of the Volgograd region, which broke out "as a result of the fall of debris from Ukrainian drones," had been extinguished.

The 500 kV Balashivskaya substation with an installed capacity of 1,523 MVA is located in the working settlement of Novomykolaivskyi in the north of the Volgograd region.

The substation provides transit electricity flow from the Volga Hydroelectric Power Plant to the Central Region of Russia, electricity supply to consumers in the Novomykolaiv District of the Volgograd Region, the southeastern part of the Voronezh Region, and the western part of the Saratov Region.