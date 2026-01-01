Watch: drones attacked the Ilsky refinery and oil depot in Lyudinovo, Russia

An oil depot in the Kaluga region and an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region were attacked by Ukrainian drones on New Year's Eve.

New Year's "bavovna" in Russia: what is known

According to information from Telegram resources, drones attacked an oil depot in Lyudinovo, Kaluga Region, and the Ilya Refinery in Krasnodar Territory.

Separate reports indicated a fire at an oil depot in the city of Lyudinovo.

It is noted that the Russian authorities have not yet officially reported the attacks on the refinery and oil depot on New Year's Eve.