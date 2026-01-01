Watch: drones attacked the Ilsky refinery and oil depot in Lyudinovo, Russia
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: drones attacked the Ilsky refinery and oil depot in Lyudinovo, Russia

Russia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

An oil depot in the Kaluga region and an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region were attacked by Ukrainian drones on New Year's Eve.

Points of attention

  • The Ilsky refinery and oil depot in Lyudinovo, Russia were attacked by Ukrainian drones on New Year's Eve.
  • The attacks also targeted an oil depot in the Kaluga region and a refinery in the Krasnodar region.
  • Official confirmation from Russian authorities regarding the New Year's Eve drone attacks is still pending.

New Year's "bavovna" in Russia: what is known

According to information from Telegram resources, drones attacked an oil depot in Lyudinovo, Kaluga Region, and the Ilya Refinery in Krasnodar Territory.

Separate reports indicated a fire at an oil depot in the city of Lyudinovo.

It is noted that the Russian authorities have not yet officially reported the attacks on the refinery and oil depot on New Year's Eve.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia — "Togliattiazot" and Oryol CHP are on fire
"Bavovna" in Russia has covered various regions
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" in Russia. Syzran Oil Refinery and other enemy facilities hit
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia. Fires rage in the port of Tuapse and at the refinery
Tuapse covered by a new powerful “bavovna”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?