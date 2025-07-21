Watch: drones hit Russian railway in Rostov region

On the night of July 21, in the village of Kamenolomny, Rostov Region, UAVs attacked a railway station through which the Russian army transports weapons for the war against Ukraine.

Drones hit Russian railway in Kamenolomny

According to the Governor of the Rostov Region, Yuri Slyusar, at the moment, drones have allegedly been destroyed in Novoshakhtinsk, Shakhty, and Novocherkassk.

In the village of Kamenolomni, Zhovtnevy rural district, the roof of the railway station buildings caught fire due to falling debris from a drone. 3 people were evacuated from the control room. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

According to media reports, the train station was damaged as a result of the impact.

It is noted that the section of the railway in the area of this urban-type settlement is used to transport military cargo for transfer to Ukraine.